The new "Spider-Man" PS4 game will aim to captivate players with a new storyline they haven't experienced before and by pitting them against some of the most nefarious individuals to ever step foot inside New York.

Of course, that main storyline is not going to continue forever, and at some point, players will be done with it. So, are there features in the game that will keep players hanging around even when they are done with the main storyline?

First off, it should be noted that because the game features an open-world setting, it's pretty likely that players will not be able to accomplish every little task available in it prior to going through the main storyline. The open-world is big enough that players are bound to miss something eventually.

The good news for players is that they don't have to worry about missing out entirely on some of the side activities included in the game.

During a recent interview with Game Informer, Intihar revealed that players will have the option of returning to the things they left unfinished and still complete them after they have gone through the main storyline.

That's not all, as Intihar also revealed that there is something players will only be able to do once they have completed the main storyline of the "Spider-Man" PS4 game.

According to Intihar, he and the other developers want to make sure that they are conveying the right emotions and vibes during certain segments of the game's storyline, and that is the reason why a day/night cycle is not in effect when players are going through the game initially.

So, as a reward for completing the game, developers will give players the ability to control the day/night cycle and even the weather. Having that kind of control should allow players to get the exact screenshots they want or just make it easier for them to enjoy the game in the manner they prefer.

Intihar was also asked during that interview about a potential New Game+ mode being included, and Intihar simply said that he is not ready to talk about that subject yet.

With or without a New Game+ mode, it sure seems like players will have plenty of things to do even after they have finished the main storyline.

In related news, Game Informer also recently published a video which highlights some of the features of the game that fans may have missed.

For instance, it's revealed that NPCs in the game may sometimes gather at the top of buildings. NPCs may also react to Spider-Man if he swings by them.

Players may also find out about certain side missions in the game in a variety of ways, including audio cues and even just Spider-Man himself talking about a point of interest.

Lastly, J. Jonah Jameson will host a radio show in the game that players will be able to listen to.

Fans will be able to experience all the many features of the "Spider-Man" PS4 game soon, as it is already set to be released on Sept. 7.