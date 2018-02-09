'Spider-Man' PS4 Release Date: Tweet from Marvel Employee Fuels Fall Arrival Rumor

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon Sony's PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR headset (L-R) are displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2016.

"Spider-Man" on PlayStation 4 (PS4) may be released in the fall.

Although an exact release date for the PS4 exclusive has yet to be announced, there is wide speculation that the game may land sometime in autumn. Now, a recent tweet from a Marvel employee named Stephen Wacker has added fuel to the fire.

"If the 'Spider-Man' game and 'Red Dead' come out near each other, I'm pretty sure I'm going to lose my job," Wacker joked on Twitter.

For those who are unaware, "Red Dead Redemption 2" is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. After being announced a while back, the sequel's release date has been the topic of much conversation and rumors on the internet. When developer Rockstar finally confirmed that the game would arrive on Oct. 26 later this year, fans went wild.

It is pretty clear that the hype surrounding the "Red Dead Redemption" sequel is large and unwavering, which is probably why Wacker is so concerned about the release date of PS4's "Spider-Man." Should the latter be released at around the same time, it could equate to suffering sales. However, Wacker's tweet is in no way a confirmation of the game's release date, so readers should take this with a grain of salt.

Another supposed leak that pointed to a fall release comes from Swedish retailer CoolShop. According to Comicbook.com, the retailer apparently listed "Spider-Man" for a Sept. 28 release. While many online retailers usually list a placeholder date for upcoming games, the publication contends that Sept. 28 does not seem like it falls under that category for two reasons.

The first reason is that placeholder dates are usually either the last day of the year or the final day of the season. Another reason is that new games typically arrive on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Sept. 28 is a Friday.

However, since nothing can be fully confirmed at this point, it is best to just wait for an official announcement.