'Spider-Man' PS4 Rumors: Did a Danish Retailer Just Reveal the Release Date for the Upcoming Game?

It seems safe to say that the new "Spider-Man" PlayStation 4 game is one of the most sought-after titles of this year, with many fans eager to see how the web-slinger takes to this current-generation of gaming.

Developers have already confirmed that this is the year for the game's arrival, but they have thus far opted not to announce a more specific release window.

With fans seeking any clues they can find related to the game's arrival, it becomes easy to see why a Danish retailer has been drawing plenty of attention online recently.

Spotted by GearNuke, the listing for the aforementioned game that can be seen on Danish retailer Coolshop's website has been the subject of many speculations recently.

First, as GearNuke reported, the listing had shown an April 27 release date for the new game not too long ago.

Interestingly enough, the listing has since been updated, and it now indicates that Spider-Man will be swinging over to the PS4 on Sept. 28.

Neither April 27 nor Sept. 28 look like the typical placeholder release dates that retailers use.

Notably, the retailer in question does have a history of leaking release dates.

So is there any chance that one of those two release dates could end up becoming the official one for the game?

Well, the April 27 date is a little more interesting if only because it makes some bit of sense to release the game close to the premiere of the film "Avengers: Infinity War." The game could even benefit from the hype that will inevitably build around the movie.

For now at least, the folks at Insomniac Games still are not announcing anything official beyond a 2018 release year, even as fans ask them about the newest rumor over on Twitter.

More news about when the new "Spider-Man" PS4 game will be released should be made available in the near future.