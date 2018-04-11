'Spider-Man' PS4 Rumors: Which Costumes Will the Web-Slinger Have in the Game?

Suits that will be featured include ones previously seen in comics and movies, as well others designed specifically for the game

YouTube courtesy of Insomniac Games Spider-Man puts on his Advanced Suit inside the upcoming game

It's impossible to imagine Spider-Man turning into the iconic character he has become without the aid of his easily recognizable superhero suit. That trademark blue and red outfit that features accents of black is essential to the character, but over the years, Spider-Man has opted to use variations of that costume.

In the upcoming "Spider-Man" PS4 game, developers are set to include a variety of costumes that feature different designs as well as origins.

Creative director Bryan Intihar shared more about the suits Marvel's famous web-slinger will be able to wear inside the game during a recent interview with Game Informer.

According to Intihar, the suits that will be included are designed to allow fans to play as the version of the character they want.

Thus far, four costumes have already been confirmed for the game.

The first of the confirmed costumes is the standard Spider-Man outfit. This is the one fans associate the most with the character, and it's also going to be the default outfit players will have in the game.

Next up are two costumes with roots in the comic books.

The Noir Suit is quite distinct as it switches out the familiar color scheme for varying shades of black to create an ensemble that makes Spider-Man look more like a covert military operative.

The other suit has Spider-Man looking like the masked frontman of a band. The Spider-Punk Suit comes complete with small spikes attached at the top that are lined up in a way that they look like a metal mohawk. When wearing this suit, players will be able to use a special ability that has Spider-Man strumming a guitar.

Since the developers at Insomniac Games are planning to feature even more comic book costumes beyond the ones mentioned above, then they could go with the different Spider-Armor MK outfits Spider-Man has worn over the years.

Per the Spider-Man Wiki, four of these have already been featured in comic books, and they look quite different from one another.

Spider-Man has also worn some outfits designed specifically to help him move around undetected.

It will be interesting to see if developers will be able to feature costumes in the game that are inspired by other Marvel characters such as Iron-Man, Captain America and the members of the Fantastic Four.

The Symbiote costume that allows Spider-Man to resemble Venom could also be a worthy addition.

Intihar also revealed that there are costumes that were made specifically for the game. The Advanced Suit is one of those, and it's the outfit fans have seen in the trailers and most of the screenshots for the game.

One last thing players should know about the costumes is that they can be tweaked quite a bit.

According to Intihar, it will be possible to swap out the specific abilities of the suits, giving players the opportunity to combine their desired abilities with their favorite costume.

A final count for how many costumes will be included in the game has not yet been revealed.

"Marvel's Spider-Man" will be officially released for the PS4 on Sept. 7.