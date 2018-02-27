The development of the 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy 15' may have opened the door for more entries in the series to also be released for the PC

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy 15' is set to be released on March 6

Next month, PC players will at long last be given the opportunity to journey along with Noctis and his friends, thanks to the arrival of the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15."

It has been more than a year since the role-playing game was first released for consoles, so PC players really had to wait a while for their turn.

The good news for those "Final Fantasy" fans who also primarily play on the PC is that they may not have to wait as long for mainline installments in the series to reach their chosen platform in the future.

During a recent interview with Game Watcher, Takeshi Aramaki, the technical director and lead programmer for the "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy 15," was asked about the likelihood of future "Final Fantasy" games coming to the PC.

While Aramaki declined to provide a clear and definite answer to the question, the technical director did note that "as a company we have moved on to a strategy of trying to get our games on as many different platforms as possible, in order to reach as big a user base as we can. We're a lot more pro-active in doing that than we may have been in the past, so it's a good chance!"

Aramaki did also reveal in the interview that working on the "Windows Edition" has "given us a great base to work on for our next project," so it appears PC players have that upcoming game to thank if and possibly when future mainline installments of the series become available on the PC.

From what has been revealed of the "Windows Edition" thus far, it seems like it has a really good chance of impressing and captivating PC players, and that should help get those particular gamers more interested in the franchise moving forward.

Should the "Windows Edition" prove to be a good seller, it is hard to imagine Square Enix abandoning the platform as well.

While the console and PC releases of "Final Fantasy 15" were more than a year apart, potential games like "Final Fantasy 16" and later installments could be made available simultaneously on current-gen platforms.