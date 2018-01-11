Stan Lee 'Categorically Denies' Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Reuters/Danny Moloshok/Files Comic book creator and executive producer Stan Lee poses on a motorcycle at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, in this April 11, 2012, file photo.

Following reports that Stan Lee sexually harassed the nurses who cared for him at his Hollywood home, the renowned Marvel Comics writer has denied all the allegations against him. In a cease-and-desist letter sent by Lee's lawyer Tom Lallas, he described the claims as defamatory and revealed Lee's intention to fight his accusers to clear his good name.

In a report published by Daily Mail, the publication claimed that Lee sexually harassed his nurses by speaking to them in inappropriate ways and even groping them. According to the report, the nursing company had received several complaints from their nurses claiming that Lee had sexually harassed them, requesting them to do oral sex on him and to "pleasure" him inside his bedroom. However, the said nursing firm previously did not make any legal claim from the comic book legend.

In response to the allegations, Lee's lawyer said in a statement that his client categorically denies the "false" and "despicable" allegations and that he intends to fight in order to protect his name and "impeccable" character. "We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled," said Lallas.

Lallas went on to reveal in the statement that instead of filing a suit, the accusers have been demanding Lee to pay money and threatening that they will go to the media if he refuses to pay. "Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong," said Lallas.

Meanwhile, a representative from the nursing firm that currently cares for Lee has described the Marvel legend as "polite, kind and respectful" to the nurses, contrary to the claims of Lee's accusers.

Lee is the co-creator of some of Marvel's most popular characters, including Thor, Spider-Man and the X-Men.