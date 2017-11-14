'Star Wars Battlefront II' News: EA Responds to Players' Complaints About a Locked Vader; Lowers Pricing Following Backlash

Electronic Arts A still from "Star Wars Battlefront II's" official website featuring Darth Vader.

In an online discussion, Electronic Arts responded to some players' complaints on the locked Darth Vader playable character in the soon-to-be-released "Star Wars Battlefront II" game. Eventually, the publisher was obliged to lower some of the locked characters' prices after a lot of players expressed their disappointment.

A few days before the official release of "Star Wars Battlefront II," a number of players agreed to one Reddit user's sentiment: "Seriously? I paid 80$ to have Vader locked?"

Following the initial post, several Reddit users and gamers who purchased "Star Wars Battlefront II" threatened to demand a refund and would not access the game unless EA presented better pricing for some of the gameplay contents.

As the sub-Reddit thread gained popularity, EA's Community Team responded by saying: "The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes."

They further explained that the micro-transaction price for the locked Darth Vader playable character was based on the "data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch."

However, the explanation clearly did not sit well with many players. As of this writing, EA's statement had earned around -681,000 points on Reddit. And according to reports, it infamously became the most disliked comment on Reddit's history -- not a good impression to make for a game set to be released in the next few days.

Needless to say, many players countered EA's argument and insisted that the publisher was putting many essential game contents "behind a paywall."

Following the major backlash, EA was forced to back down and lower the pricing of some of the "Star Wars Battlefront II" game contents.

In a new statement that tackled the price changes, EA detailed that the talked-about locked Darth Vader character will be available for 15,000 credits instead of the 60,000 credits it initially required. Meanwhile, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia Organa, which were priced 10,000 credits each, will now cost 50 percent less.

As seen in EA's statement, the pricing changes should already be applied in the game.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" will be available on Friday, Nov. 17, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One gamers.