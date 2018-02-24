Steve Jobs 1973 Application Form To Be Auctioned Off At $50,000

Reuters/Toru Hanai A portrait of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.

Recent reports have revealed that a job application form that was filled out in 1973 by Apple's founder Steve Jobs will be put on auction. The memorabilia gives a sneak peek of Jobs' life before he founded one of the world's best-selling companies.

According to reports, it seems that Jobs has long been interested in the field of technology design as the job application that Jobs filled out revealed how he considered his skill in it to be a special ability. The application form from 1973 also reveals tiny details such as the fact that he had no phone at the time, or at least that is what he indicated in the application form. Furthermore, when asked for his address, he indicated "reed college," which presumably pertains to a university in Oregon that he attended briefly. RR Auction will be featuring the document in their Boston auction house.

Aside from where he lived and the fact that he had no phone, further reports revealed that the document itself was error-ridden as Jobs mistakenly put in "Hewitt-Packard" instead of Hewlett-Packard. Despite these errors, Jobs' application form from 1973 is valued at no less than $50,000.

The error-filled job application form will not be the only item of Jobs' that will be placed on auction. There will also be a Mac OS X technical manual that features the Apple co-founder's signature and will be sold at price beginning with $25,000. There will also be a signed newspaper clipping, which features Jobs and the headline that the next iPhone will be faster and that it will be sold for $199.

For those looking to have a chance to own the Jobs-related memorabilia, the auction will be held on Mar. 8 to Mar. 15. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, and as such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.