Subaru Ascent Features, Release Date: Subaru's Biggest Car to Launch Nov. 28 in L.A.

Subaru The 2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition

Ahead of its Los Angeles debut, Subaru has offered car enthusiasts their best glimpse of the new Ascent yet. In a teaser image released by the car company, the car looks pretty much like the old models of Subaru except for its shape, size, and headlights.

The three-row family crossover is set to launch in Los Angeles in a few days and is shaping up to be Subaru's best outing yet. Unlike the radical concept of the upcoming car model that debuted in April, the most recent teaser image for the Subaru Ascent shows a boxier car model that comes with a less shapely liftgate.

When it comes to the interior, the Subaru Ascent comes with brown leather seats, making apparent the car company's premium treatment of the model. Its power is drawn from a new turbocharged, horizontally-opposed 2.4-liter flat-four with direct injection.

The car also features a D-pillar, giving more accent to the wheel arches. Although most of the specs of the new car have been shrouded in secrecy, Subaru previously revealed that the 2017 Ascent would be significantly larger than the ill-fated Tribeca to provide more interior space. It remains to be seen, however, if it is going to be a full-size crossover. Currently, Subaru's largest vehicle yet is the Forester, which can accommodate up to five and carry a maximum load volume of 68.5 cubic feet.

The size of the upcoming Ascent rides on the expanded version of Subaru's Global Platform, just like the Impreza and Crosstek. According to reports, the car company spent at least $1 billion in developing its modular architecture, allowing its future lineup of cars — the Ascent included — to surpass all the current crash test standards for vehicles. This makes the Subaru Ascent a must-have, especially for car owners whose priority is the safety of their families when driving.

The Subaru Ascent will launch on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles.