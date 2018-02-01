Facebook/SUITSonUSA Promotional image for 'Suits'

"Suits" season 7 will return with a lot of relationship drama.

A new promo that was recently released opens with Donna informing Rachel that she had kissed Harvey, explaining that she "had to know" for sure. The show has long dangled the idea of Donna and Harvey getting together, and it looks like the back half of season 7 will be no different.

Louis berates Donna for "crossing a line," but he also has his own romance troubles to deal with. He suddenly kisses Sheila (Rachael Harris) in the street, and she is left speechless as he walks away.

Rachel and Mike, on the other hand, talk about their own problems. Rachel asks her fiancé what is wrong, and he admits that he is unsure of what he really desires.

Fans had better prepare themselves for the second half of season 7, as Mike and Rachel will be leaving the show following its conclusion. According to Deadline, portrayers Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, respectively, are set to make their final appearance in the season 7 finale. The USA Network series will continue on with season 8 with Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman.

"Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live," Adams said in a statement.

In other cast news, Dulé Hill will return to reprise his role as Alex Williams in the new season. Hill has been promoted to series regular status. Additionally, Variety reports that Katherine Heigl has joined "Suits" for its upcoming eighth season. Heigl will give life to a character named Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at the firm who shakes things up.

"I have watched 'Suits' from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family," Heigl said.

"Suits" season 7 will resume on March 28.