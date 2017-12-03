Switchfoot Frontman Jon Foreman Sets Out to Perform 25 Concerts in 24 Hours for New Film

(jonforeman.com) Aspiration Announces 25 IN 24 Feat. Jon Foreman, 2017.

Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman is gearing up to release the film, "25 IN 24" which will capture him fulfilling a dream of his to perform 25 shows in just 24 hours.

Aspiration Entertainment, in partnership with lowercase people documentary, follows Foreman and his friends as they embark on a musical journey throughout San Diego on October 24, aiming to play 25 shows in 24 hours. Clips of the film show that along the way, Forman gains an entourage of people that follow him on his quest to perform 25 concerts in a day.

Starting at 10 am, the award-winning musician performed 25 separate venues including a children's hospital, a wedding, and a Mexican restaurant. "25 IN 24" will also feature clips of everyday life, giving viewers insight into the life of a musician. Foreman's journey will reportedly serve as a discovery that the road less traveled is "always worth the risk, and sometimes the only way to hold on is to let go."

"Since childhood, music was this playground where I could actually enunciate the way I felt about life. Music was that escape and entrance into reality that I could find in no other place," Foreman states in the film.

"Playing 25 shows in 24 hours is one of the strangest dreams I've ever chased down. But underneath the scheduling and logistics, I was hoping that something very simple would be communicated. The honesty of song brings people together in a way that nothing else can. The sheer joy of music finds us as children once again: hoping, dreaming, and vulnerable. I wanted to see my hometown like that: shining through the eyes of a song," he added.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post, Erik Lokkesmoe, principal of Aspiration Entertainment shared why his company wanted to be involved in such a peculiar adventure.

"25 IN 24 is one of those rare films that combines everything we care about: great art made by great people for great purposes. The aspirational audience is growing, as people look for stories, music, and films that are more than mere entertainment and Jon's film and music do exactly that, inviting us into something deeper and more transcendent. We are honored to be a partner with him and his team on bringing this special film to audiences worldwide."

Foreman's "25 IN 24" hits theaters in March of 2018 and the singer will also embark on the 25 IN 24 Tour on March 1st, where he will perform live as an acoustic trio and screen the film for attendees.

For more information visit www.jonforeman.com.