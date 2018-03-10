Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Dating News: Couple Seen in Rare Public Outing

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Taylor Swift is seeking to dismiss copyright lawsuit involving "Shake It Off."

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted hiking in Malibu on Wednesday, March 7, in a rare public outing.

According to a witness, the loved-up pair hiked for some 90 minutes on a very scenic three-mile trail overlooking the ocean. "Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands. They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed," a source told E! News.

The onlooker added that the couple seemed very comfortable in each other's company and appeared to have enjoyed their day out even though a bodyguard was following them the whole time.

"They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another," shared the source, who added the couple seemed to be very relaxed and in a good mood.

This rare public appearance from the couple is the first in three months, since they were spotted holding hands after the Jingle Ball Concert in New York City last December. At that time, it was revealed that Swift hosted a private backstage party at the Madison Square Garden before her performance.

With the pop star's "Reputation" concert tour coming up in May, she is reportedly spending a lot of her time in Los Angeles. A source told People that Alwyn is currently not busy with any project, allowing them to spend a lot of time together.

Rumors of Swift dating the British actor began swirling almost a year ago, but the pair has yet to confirm their relationship or appear in any public event together. According to the insider, the couple hopes to keep it this way. "She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it's been working. She loves dating Joe."

The couple's hiking date comes just a few days before Swift officially releases the music video for her single "Delicate." It will premiere on March 11, Sunday, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Swift is nominated for five categories.