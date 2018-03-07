'Tekken 7' Competitive World Tour To Kick Off Next Week

Youtube/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe A screenshot from the official trailer of "Tekken 7."

The "Tekken 7" World Tour begins next week. Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the event with a new reveal trailer during ELEAGUE "Tekken" Team Takedown allowing player all over the world to test their mettle to become the undisputed "King of the Iron Fist."

The competitive league will kick off at Final Round in Atlanta, Georgia on March 16. Other North American stops include California, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Toronto, Canada. The league's international stops will take it to Thailand, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Korea, Italy, Australia, Peru, United Kingdom, and more.

The tour itself will undergo a few changes with last's year's tour essentially being three tours rolled into one. This year, the tour will feature just one global leaderboard.

Players can earn points at every single event in the world. That means that if a player from Europe competes well in North America and Asia he or she will still be able to earn points and claim a top spot despite not excelling in his or her own region.

Speaking of points, a whole new structure is also in play with this year's "Tekken 7" World Tour. Events will be divided into just two categories: Challenger events and Master events. Players who finish in the top 16 of a Challenger event and top 32 of a Master event will be able to earn points.

Additionally, all offline tournaments in the tour will receive a pot bonus. The top four finishers of a Challenger event will also share an additional $1,000 while top four at a Master event will share a $5,000 pot bonus.

Interested players can register through each regional event's registration pages. The "Tekken 7" World Tour will span a total of eight months with the finals set to be held this November in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Those who want to check out the action can tune in to Twitch which will once again exclusively broadcast all of the tournaments.