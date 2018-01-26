'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: A Male Nightblood to Appear?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

A mysterious new character will appear who has the power to turn Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) world upside down in the upcoming season of "The 100."

According to Deadline, a new face will be added to the roster of characters in the next installment. Actor Shannon Kook has been tapped by the CW series to pay the role of Lucas in the season 5 finale. No other details have been released about his character, prompting speculations that he is a vital role that will have a huge effect on the fate of the Skaikru tribe. There are speculations that Lucas is a Nightblood, the only other surviving member of Clarke's special race, except for her foster child, Madi (Lola Flanery).

All the other Grounders known with the hereditary condition manifested by dark blood are dead. Becca (Erica Cerra), the first Nightblood commander, is no longer around, as well as Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luna (Nadia Hilker) and Ontario (Rhiannon Fish). Nightbloods are special. They are the only ones who can become Commanders since they are compatible with the Flame. Clarke is currently the leader of the Grounders following Lexa's demise. If Lucas is one, he can challenge her for the position. A male Nightblood is bound to be powerful. Only one other was recorded in history, Aden (Cory Gruter-Andrew), but he died early.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a new trailer for season 5 will be released in March. CW President Mark Pedowitz promised that the new installment would not disappoint. He also asked the viewers to anticipate the midseason premiere in April.

"The show goes on end of April, [so the trailer comes] probably March," Pedowitz said. "It's a really good trailer, it's a really good show. I actually think this might be one of his best seasons. I've seen seven or eight [episodes] already. I could tell you what happens. [Laughs] But he does a really good job."

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air midseason this year.