'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Alison Meets Cole's New Woman

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

It is only a matter time until Alison (Ruth Wilson) meets the woman whom her ex-husband will be enamored with in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Spoilers for the new installment reveals how Cole (Joshua Jackson) will establish a bond with a person named Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin). She is set to enter the picture when her mentor, a sculptress named Nan Perino (to be played by Irving), arrives in town to seek out Cole. Apparently, Nan has connections with his father. Daphne's part in the new storyline has been teased. She will be helping Cole accept some painful aspects of his past that may have something to do with the father he does not know.

Recently, Jackson and Tonkin were seen shooting scenes for season 4 in Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo County, California. The pair were at a beach, wearing casual clothes. In the shot, Daphne is shown handing Cole a rolled up paper tied up with a string. They are kneeling beside a small driftwood fire. Cole puts the object near the flame and watches it burn. Daphne can be seen talking to him and he is listening carefully. The closeness they have, physically and emotionally, is apparent to viewers. It definitely looks like something is going on between them besides friendship.

Once Daphne becomes a fixture in Cole's life, it will not be long until she meets Alison. After all, the latter is bound to see her ex-husband once in a while to check up on their daughter. Last installment, Alison was pretty sure she wanted Cole back in her life. She did everything to ruin his marriage with Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). The spoilers for the new season, however, show that all four main characters will be busy with new relationships. The past, though, will continue to haunt them. In Alison's part, she is bound to meet Ben (Ramon Rodriguez), an ex-Marine who will be working closely with her at the Veterans Health Administration

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.