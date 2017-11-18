'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Noah Get His 'Happily Ever After'?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair"

Noah (Dominic West) is hopeful that his new ladylove will be "the one" in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

When spoilers of Sanaa Lathan's character, Jenelle, in the new installment were released, many were quick to guess that she would be Noah's next love interest. Jenelle is described as the principal of the school where the disgraced author is teaching.

While most of the faculty members are against her style of leadership, Noah will establish a connection with her. There have been hints that he is single again in the new storyline. Last finale, he returned to the US without Juliette (Irène Jacob) after spending a short vacation with her in Paris.

Just like with his previous relationships, the one with Jenelle will also be fraught with challenges. Reports indicate that he will have a fierce competition for her heart. Jenelle's ex-husband, Carl Gatewood (to be played Russell Hornsby), is determined to win her back.

Noah will have to work hard to prove to the lady that she is better off with him. Of course, having Jenelle know how messy his past affairs were is going to be a challenge. Before Juliette, he broke the hearts of two other ladies, Helen (Maura Tierney) and Alison (Ruth Wilson).

Still, there is still a chance that this may be the relationship that Noah has been waiting for all his life. Jenelle is a strong woman who knows what she wants. Although it still remains to be seen if she is indeed over her broken marriage, speculations are rife that as far as she is concerned, she and Carl are done.

However, there is the added complication of their son, Anton (to be played by Christopher Meyer), whom Noah will befriend. Jenelle will definitely appreciate her boyfriend's help in watching over her troubled child.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.