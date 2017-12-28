'The Americans' Season 6 News: A More Confident Paige Aids Her Mother in New Photo

Facebook/TheAmericans Promotional image for 'The Americans'

"The Americans" season 6 will feature an older Paige Jennings, who will be more involved in the family business.

TVLine has published an exclusive first look at the sixth season, which will also be the show's last run. The photo features Paige (Holly Taylor) with her mother, Elizabeth (Keri Russell).

The final season of "The Americans" will open with a time jump, three years after the events of season 5's finale. And, because Paige is older now, she will be tagging along with her mother's tasks and doing some spying of her own.

"Both of them really enjoy getting to spend such quality time together, but at the same time, it is work. Elizabeth is strict with Paige because she wants to protect her. And Paige is still young and wants her space, too," Taylor told the media outlet. "So although it can get complicated, at the heart of it, they're just like any amicable mother-daughter duo."

The actress also revealed that her character is "more sure of herself" now than before, with three more years of life experience in her pocket. "She's still curious and intelligent, but now she has more confidence," she said.

While Paige may be assisting Elizabeth with her work, that does not mean she will follow in her mother's exact footsteps. In fact, as executive producer Joel Fields revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, Paige will not have to jump through hoops like Elizabeth because she is an American citizen. Elizabeth does not have a picture of violence in her mind for her daughter's future.

"Elizabeth's long game is to have her join the CIA or the State Department or the upper echelons of the military," Fields said, explaining that Paige could even sit in the White House someday.

The final season of "The Americans," which Russell has promised will be very satisfying, will premiere in 2018 on FX.