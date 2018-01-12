The executive producers of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" are hatching a potential crossover. It won't, however, be pretty straightforward given that the shows happen in different timelines.

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Jim Parsons play the adult Sherldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," while Iain Armitage plays his kid version in "Young Sheldon."

Creator Chuck Lorre revealed that the writers have been hatching ideas about bringing characters from "Young Sheldon" on "The Big Bang Theory." Instead of kids, however, these characters will be their adult versions.

Lorre said that he wants Matthew McConaughey to play Georgie, the older brother of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." On "Young Sheldon," 14-year-old Montana Jordan plays the character.

The executive producer also wants to feature an adult version of Billy Sparks and Tam in "The Big Bang Theory." Wyatt McClure and Ryan Phuong play the kid versions on "Young Sheldon."

Meanwhile, Parsons and his counterpart Iain Armitage have built a strong bond over playing Sheldon Cooper. The two showed their mutual admiration for each other during a recent panel for the Television Critics Association.

Armitage said that playing Sheldon is both easy and difficult. He, however, credits Parson, who has been in the role for 11 years, for helping him out.

"I have to think differently because [Sheldon] is this incredibly smart kid and I'm not," the 9-year-old actor said.

CBS recently renewed "Young Sheldon" for season 2. The show earned most viewers among the new comedies that debuted in the 2017-2018 season with an average of 16.2 million viewers weekly.

"While the show's DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kalh stated.

"The Big Bang Theory," on the other hand, will go on for season 12 in the fall season. Co-star Johnny Galecki said that it might be the show's final run.

Both shows air Thursday nights beginning 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.