'The Division' Gameplay News: Ubisoft to Add New Game Modes in Update 1.8

Ubisoft Promo image for "The Division"

Players of Ubisoft's "Tom Clancy's The Division" are getting Update 1.8 soon, and it contains new game modes and other gameplay improvements.

In Ubisoft's latest State of the Game post for "The Division," it was revealed that the additions that would arrive with Update 1.8 include several new game modes and contents. In the same note, the publisher referred to the new patch as the "biggest free update to date."

Via the upcoming update, Ubisoft will introduce a new player-versus-environment mode called "Resistance" as well as a new 4v4 player-versus-player mode named "Skirmish."

"Resistance" will mainly feature gameplay where SHD-Tech is used by Agents to help create a strong defense from hordes of enemies who have banded together. According to the newly-released patch notes, the enemy will come in waves.

On the other hand, the new PVP mode called "Skirmish" will expose gamers to "close-quarters combat and gunplay." The team who gets the most number of kills before the timer runs out wins.

Update 1.8 will also come with "new exotic weapons" that include the light machine gun, Big Alejandro; submachine gun House; and a couple of marksman rifles that are called Devil and Heel. The world of "The Division" will also get bigger with the addition of the West Side Pier map expansion to be situated "on the left-hand portion of Manhattan."

Apart from new contents, Ubisoft will also improve several key gameplay elements of "The Division." Players can expect a new Gear Optimization system, and based on the reports, it will allow players to use their reserves of Division Tech to upgrade their weapons and gear.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft will touch on rebalancing the game's Dark Zone through the Rogue 2.0 toggle. Update 1.8 is also expected to bring improvements to the Underground.

Update 1.8 arrives more than a year from when "The Division" was launched, which shows Ubisoft's continuous support to the game.

Meanwhile, it was just announced that Update 1.8 will be arriving on Dec. 5 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In line with that, a 24-hour launch stream will be held on the game's official Twitch channel beginning at 12:30 p.m. (6:30 a.m. EST) on Tuesday and ending the same time on Wednesday.