(Photo: Ubisoft Massive) An image from "Tom Clancy's The Division."

While Ubisoft Massive does not plan to end its support on "The Division" anytime soon, the studio has started to entertain the possibility of creating a sequel.

In an interview with IGN, Massive managing director David Polfeldt hinted that they want to further explore the lore introduced in the open world role-playing hit.

I think it's a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it. There are a lot of things that we didn't do in "The Division 1" that are interesting to look at for that brand.

Nothing is set in stone at this time though. Polfeldt did note that there is enough material to constitute a full-on sequel, but did not elaborate more on the idea:

I definitely think there's lots of space for continuation which is beyond just keeping "The Division" online. But...I can't talk about that too much right now.

For now, the focus is expanding "The Division," which still boasts a growing player base almost two years after its initial release. Ubisoft Massive has committed to supporting the game as long as there are gamers who play it.

In fact, at this point, Polfeldt does not know when support for the title will come to an end, especially since more and more players continue to join in on the fun.

I think of [supporting the game and players] as kind of a relationship. As long as you go to another date with your gamers and you feel pretty excited about it, and they seem to be excited too, that's not when you stop dating. The way we see it is that our first obligation is to make "The Division" awesome. That's not something that ended on launch day. If it ever ends, who knows when, right?

"The Division" player base continues to grow, especially following the rollout of update 1.4. Its latest update, 1.8, is the biggest one the game has received to date, but Ubisoft Massive is not stopping there.

I do think we are much closer today, especially after [update] 1.8, to the game that we wanted to create, and also to the game that gamers were expecting at launch already.

"The Division" was released in March last year.