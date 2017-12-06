'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Mat Hesitant to Pursue Mariana Again

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5.

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) may be ready for a second chance with Mat (Jordan Rodrigues), but he may not feel the same in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

"Matiana" fans are looking forward to the couple's reconciliation after that sweet moment during the last finale. Mat asked Mariana to dance with him on the prom, and they looked like they were still in love with each other. The trailer for season 5B also hints that the time has come for them to get back together. Mariana is show smiling widely when she passes Mat in the school hallway. He, on the other hand, can be seen gazing longingly after her.

Mat and Mariana broke up when she cheated on him. It was a crushing blow as he trusted her with all his heart. When Mariana became involved with Nick (Louis Hunter), Mat decided to move on and never look back. Still, his love for her never seemed to have faded. Giving their relationship a chance, though, may not be something Mat is ready for, at least for now. It is possible that he is still hurting due her betrayal.

In September, executive producer Joanna Johnson did not directly confirm if "Matiana" would be together again. She said, though, that Mariana is ready to have a new love life. The EP hinted that the character would have a lot of suitors. Her feelings for Mat, though, may seal the deal for her. She may want to show him that she will not commit the same mistake twice.

"Mariana's gone, I think we figured out, 18 episodes without a boyfriend. So sometimes when it rains, it pours. Mariana's going to have her options open this season," the EP teased.

"The Fosters" season 5 is going to return on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.