'The Good Doctor' Renewed By ABC For Season 2

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC The cast of "The Good Doctor"

The doctors of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital will be back for new adventures in "The Good Doctor" season 2.

ABC announced that the medical drama will be back for another set of episodes next season.

The series earned rave reviews in its ongoing first season, particularly on the performance of Freddie Highmore as the surgical resident named Shaun Murphy who has autism and savant syndrome.

"The Good Doctor's message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in the network's press statement regarding the series renewal as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season."

The renewal order did not come as surprise. According to a report from TV Guide, "The Good Doctor" is considered as the most watched freshmen series of the network in 13 years.

Highmore credited the success of the series to his character in an interview with Build Series.

"I haven't seen someone like Shaun being portrayed in quite the same way on television before and certainly on broadcast television like we've been doing," the actor stated. "There was a responsibility that we all assumed by taking on this character and we wanted to get it right. That was exciting to me too and it seemed like a great challenge."

Aside from Highmore, the medical drama also stars Richard Schiff as Shaun's mentor and hospital president Aaron Glassman, Hill Harper as chief of surgery Marcus Glassman, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Antonia Thomas as surgical resident Claire Browne, and Paige Spara as Shaun's love interest named Lea.

The first season of "The Good Doctor" will be back after a short hiatus on Monday, March 12, at 10 p.m. EST.