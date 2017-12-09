'The Incredibles 2' News: First Look Photo Shows Parr Family Preparing for Action

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles Promotional image for 'The Incredibles 2'

A new photo from "The Incredibles 2" offers fans a first glimpse at the superhero family.

Published by Entertainment Weekly, the photo sees the entire Parr family looking at a threat (perhaps The Underminer) as they prepare to take action. Bob and Helen have determined looks on their faces, while Violet and Dash are in the background looking surprised and intimidated. Meanwhile, Jack-Jack, who is in a stroller, gleefully puts his hands up in the air.

"'Incredibles 2' picks up, literally, where the first film left off, with Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl battling The Underminer, while Violet and Dash are stuck with babysitting Jack-Jack," director Brad Bird told the publication about the sequel's plot.

This time around, Bob will not be taking over the reins. Instead, Helen will be the one wearing the shoes in the superhero family.

"Helen's appetite for adventure comes to the fore," Holly Hunter, who voices the Parr family matriarch, said. "The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore."

Not much else is known about "The Incredibles 2," though a teaser trailer released in November does preview Bob discovering that Jack-Jack has powers. Of course, fans already knew this from the original movie when the youngest Parr family member escaped from Syndrome using his many abilities.

Fans are also going to meet some new characters in the sequel. Bob Odenkirk, who is known for "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul," was previously revealed to have joined the voice cast. However, the character he will be bringing life to is unknown, and Odenkirk refused to give away any details about it when he was asked recently.

"I'm not going to wreck that. ... I would ruin my part of the movie if I told you, if I answered that question," the actor told Cinema Blend. "That is exactly the question I'm not allowed to answer. So think about that. Think about that."

"The Incredibles 2" will hit U.S. cinemas on June 15, 2018.