'The Kingkiller Chronicle' Movie Adaptation: Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct

Sam Raimi is in talks to direct the movie adaptation of "The Kingkiller Chronicle," the classic fantasy series by novelist Pat Rothfuss.

Should he lock in the deal with Lionsgate, this will be the first film that Raimi will direct since the 2013 film "Oz the Great and Powerful." He was supposed to be involved in a "Warcraft" movie, but left the project over creative differences.

As Collider points out, the fantastical is clearly in the "Spider-Man" director's wheelhouse so it should be exciting to see what he does with "The Kingkiller Chronicle."

Raimi's involvement is the second major update for the project since it was jumpstarted with "Hamilton" star Lin Manuel-Miranda tapped as the creative producer and the "musical mastermind" for the movie.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig said in a statement for Miranda's involvement in "The Kingkiller Chronicle":

The best way to service Pat Rothfuss' unique and ambitious view was to invent a new way of adapting it with Lionsgate's film and television teams working side-by-side, which meant that only a multi-hyphenate talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda could do the job. Lin is an incomparable talent and a huge fan of the trilogy and, working closely with Pat, his creative oversight of the franchise will bring an incredible level of detail and continuity to all of the projects.

It should be exciting what magic Miranda and Raimi can create with "The Kingkiller Chronicle," which will be penned by "Chaos Walking" writer Lindsay Beer. Miranda says:

Pat Rothfuss' "Kingkiller" books are among the most read and re-read in our home. It's a world you want to spend lifetimes in, as his many fans will attest. Pat also writes about the act of MAKING music more beautifully than any novelist I've ever read. I can't wait to play a part in bringing this world to life onscreen.

A release date for "The Kingkiller Chronicle" is yet to be announced.