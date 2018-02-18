'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Game Sequel to Feature a Dog

Facebook/Naughty Dog, LLC Shown is a poster for "The Last of Us 2."

While much about "The Last of US 2" is still under wraps, a recent Twitter post of the game's director, Neil Druckmann, has given rise to speculations that the highly anticipated game will feature dogs.

In a recent Twitter post, Druckmann shared a photo showing a dog in a motion-capture suit. While the director did not say if the dog will be featured in "The Last of Us 2," as he only captioned the said post with a hashtag "Year of the Dog," it is believed that the animal will be a part of the game simply because of the motion-capture suit it is wearing.

It was not the first time for Druckmann to share a photo of an animal in a motion-capture suit, though. In July last year, the director also posted on Twitter a photo showing a pig in the process of being motion-captured. In April last year, speculations that the game would feature a combat on horseback also swirled online after Druckmann tweeted a photo of "The Last of Us 2" co-writer Halley Gross on top of a makeshift horse believed to be for a motion capture session as well.

As of this writing, no one really outside the game can tell if "The Last of Us 2" will really feature a dog in its story. In the event that it will, it is also unclear whether it will be an ally or an enemy. However, if the dog is confirmed to be a part of the game, indeed, and will be an ally of the main protagonists, Joel and Ellie, many believe that it will make the game sequel even more riveting as gamers like canine companions in games, such as the case of "Dragon Age Origins'" Mabari and "Fallout 4's" Dogmeat.

A new trailer and important announcement on "The Last of Us 2" is expected to be revealed at this year's E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 12-14 this year. Whether the highly anticipated trailer will confirm the presence of a dog in "The Last of Us 2" or not, fans can only speculate for now.