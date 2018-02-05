'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Azima and Wolf's Romance to Bloom?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Wolf (Bren Foster) and Azima (Jodie Turner-Smith) may have time to pursue their budding romance in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

In the show's official Facebook page, one of the photos posted shows that romantic scene when Wolf gave Azima a flower and they kissed. Although their relationship was not given that much spotlight last season, it was intriguing enough that they acquired quite a bunch of followers who are rooting for them to be together. Wolf and Azima are both not original members of USS Nathan James crew. He was with the Royal Australian Navy before he joined the team as the senior chief petty officer in the second season. Foster was then promoted as series regular in the next installment.

As for Azima, she is one of the newest additions to the squad. She was a sergeant in the Kenyan Navy before she decided to help the Americans in the fight against the Red Rust. Now, she is the new VBSS operator of the Navy ship. Azima is expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming installment. Aside from her romance with Wolf, many viewers are looking forward to seeing her bond with Sasha (Bridget Regan). After meeting, the two quickly became friends. Regan has said that this friendship would only deepen even more in season 5.

"... Every moment we've shared on-screen we cherish and try to make the most of. I love that our characters organically developed this quiet friendship out of mutual respect and trust. Because they are women in a "man's world" they immediately understand one another in a deeper, more connected way. And when we pick up in Season 5, Sasha and Azima are really like sisters. It also doesn't hurt that I adore her and we have a blast dancing, singing and being goofs on set," Regan said.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.