'The Matrix' Return Update: Zak Penn Says He Is Currently Trying to Get the 'Non-Reboot' Going Again

Writer Zak Penn is still hoping to see the day "The Matrix" makes its return, and he still wants to be the one to make that happen despite what majority of fans are saying.

Facebook/TheMatrix Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix"

"The Matrix" is a project that the "Ready Player One" co-writer has been pushing since last year, but fans of the original are not too thrilled about it especially with the Wachowskis not involved at all.

Ever since the idea was brought up, Penn has been trying to douse the fears of fans about a reboot, pointing out that he only intends to explore a different part of that universe in the same timeline as that of the Keanu Reeves films.

In a brand new interview with Screen Rant, Penn once again addressed the doubts surrounding the project. While he did not offer anything new as to what it will actually entail, he did emphasize that he is bringing back "The Matrix" as a diehard fan.

Acknowledging the popularity of the franchise even to this day, he said: "[W]hen it came out about 'Matrix,' people were like, 'Oh no, they're going to reboot 'Matrix' I was like, Why, I'm not insane. I mean, the 'Matrix' is still one of my favorite...they'd re-release 'The Matrix' and people would go see it."

Remaining committed to the whole thing, Penn has been working on the project, revealing that it is "in a phase right now," which he did not elaborate.

"That's a franchise I desperately want to see brought back and, I can't go in to too much detail, but I've been harassing Warner Bros. for years to try to get it going again so that's one thing I'm working on and I've been working on a bunch of other things too," the writer said.

With all that said, it looks like Penn is adamant in bringing "The Matrix" back, but it looks like it looks like it might be a while before official details come around.