'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Has Rebekah Forgiven Marcel?

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Marcel's (Charles Michael Davis) status in Rebekah's (Claire Holt) heart will soon be revealed in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

As TV Guide reminds, the last time Marcel was seen in the CW series, he was en route to New York City to win back Rebekah. The Mikaelson vampire was destined to live away from New Orleans as part of the pact that she and her siblings agreed upon. They had to do it for Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) safety. After Rebekah left, Marcel decided to follow her and see if a happy ending was possible for them. Soon, though, he is expected to return to the city where he is still considered the king.

Marcel and Rebekah's history is fraught with blood and heartache. Since he was a human child, he has always loved her. Rebekah was the reason why he decided to be turned into a vampire. When Marcel's relationship with his sire, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), started to break, he became the enemy. He never stopped loving her, though. The new storyline is expected to feature how Rebekah will react to Marcel appearing in New York to win her back. If she still capable of forgetting all the things he did to her family, perhaps they still have a shot at forever.

Meanwhile, season 5 will feature the change in Kol (Nate Buzolic) and Davina's (Danielle Campbell) relationship. In the finale of the last installment, Kol was seen in San Francisco, California. He was at a jewelry store. Kol had a huge diamond on his hand, instructing the artisan to create a necklace out of it. He also said that he needed a "massive" engagement ring. Then, his phone rang, signaling a text from Davina. She was asking him if he was close to home. Speculations are rife that Kol and Davina are already married in the new storyline.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.