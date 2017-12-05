'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Caroline's Twins be Friends with Hope?

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Promotional photo for "The Originals"

Caroline's (Candice King) twins, Lizzie and Josie, will appear as teenagers in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

In a recent Q & A with fans, executive producer Julie Plec revealed that the witch twins would be featured in one of the episodes of the new installment. Their father, Alaric (Matthew Davis), will also be there. With Lizzie and Josie close to Hope's (now played by Danielle Rose Russell) age, the fans are wondering if they will become friends. Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) daughter has been revealed to be studying at Caroline's school of special children. It is possible that she and the twins are close, or at least, acquaintances to each other.

Caroline is set to spend some time in New Orleans in season 5. She will be there to make sure that Klaus remains strong after what happened to his family. King previously revealed to Us Weekly that she was filming several episodes, with most of the scenes shot with Morgan. "Klaroline" fans are crossing their fingers that the two would finally be together. When Klaus was first introduced in "The Vampire Diaries," he became interested in Caroline, even when she was still human. Even after he left Mystic Falls, Klaus remained enamored with the blonde.

King said that the fans would not be disappointed with the upcoming storyline. She refused to give more details, though.

"They're still filming, and I may or may not be heading to Atlanta one more time," King said. "So I'm just as much in the dark as all the fans are. It's been really fun to continue that storyline, knowing how much it meant to everyone that watched the show. ... I can say that I worked a lot with Joseph Morgan. The Klaroline fans will be very happy."

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.