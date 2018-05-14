The Top Reasons to Get Hyped for PlayStation's 2018 E3 Showcase

E3 2018 is now less than a month away, and gamers all over the world are getting excited about the potential announcements to come.

As is always the case, some of the biggest announcements are being kept under wraps, but there are already some interesting things floating around online that are hinting at what gamers will be able to see.

PlayStation fans, in particular, will have plenty of things to look forward to during E3.

Listed below are the top reasons why PlayStation's 2018 E3 showcase is something gamers should indeed be excited about.

1. Four PS4 exclusives will be prominently featured

YouTube/Insomniac Games Spider-Man is heading to the PS4 later this year

In a recent post published on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden revealed that four PS4 exclusives, in particular, will be shown off at this year's E3.

The four PS4 exclusives in question are "Death Stranding," "Ghost of Tsushima," "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "The Last of Us Part II."

Gamers all over the world have been waiting patiently to learn anything new about those aforementioned exclusives.

"Marvel's Spider-Man" will likely receive more attention as that title is already due out this September, but many gamers are probably most curious about what kind of game "Death Stranding" will actually turn out to be.

Details are finally coming next month, so fans should stay tuned.

2. A possible DLC announcement for "God of War?"

PlayStation official website The recently released 'God of War' PS4 game is an early favorite to take home some Game of the Year awards

Okay, so director Cory Barlog has already come out and said that they have no plans for DLC and that could very well be the case given that the developers worked to include everything they wanted into the version of the "God of War" PS4 game that is already available.

Still, given how successful the game has been and how deeply fans have fallen in love with it, can the developers and publishers really resist the temptation of releasing DLC for it?

The answer to that question could very well be revealed at E3.

3. A remake/remaster announcement

PlayStation official website Could the 'Xenosaga' games be set to receive the remastered treatment?

E3 is typically reserved for the announcements of new gaming gadgets or games themselves, but in recent years, remakes and remasters have also been made official during the aforementioned event.

So, what could be the remake/remaster announcement for this year?

Per an earlier report from Gematsu, a trademark was filed for "Also Sprach Zarathustra" by Bandai Namco recently. For those unaware, "Also Sprach Zarathustra" is the subtitle for the third "Xenosaga" game.

The "Xenosaga" games were initially released for the PS2 during the early to mid-2000s.

Perhaps the developers have decided that it's time to bring those classic RPGs into the current generation.

4. More details about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake"

Square Enix Fans are still waiting to hear when the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be released

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" was originally announced during the 2015 edition of E3, and while some more details have emerged since then, the developers have still held off on providing an extended look at the game.

Recent rumors are hinting that could change next month and that the developers may even bring a new trailer and announce the remake's official release date during E3.

For now, those are just rumors, but fans of Square Enix's iconic RPG would love nothing more than for those to turn out to be true.