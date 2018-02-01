(Photo: AMC) Chandler Riggs as Carl in "The Walking Dead" season 8.

First-look images for the much-awaited premiere of the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 have arrived.

One of the stills shared by TVLine, shows Carl (Chandler Riggs), writing a letter, which will perhaps contain some of his final words, knowing that his fate is sealed.

Exclusive @TheWalkingDead Season 8B Premiere Photos: Carl's Parting Words — Plus, Alexandria Rises From the Ashes https://t.co/LkRovdjKzK pic.twitter.com/iHQSlm4cG8 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) January 29, 2018

The character will officially bite the dust in "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 9 after it was revealed he was bitten by a walker while trying to save Siddiq (Avi Nash).

Riggs has confirmed that it will be Carl's final episode, but his death will resonate throughout the rest of the season and even the whole show.

Apart from Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Carl is the only character who has been on the show since the beginning so his death is definitely something that fans and even the cast members are struggling to come to terms to.

In an interview with Comic Book, Lincoln compared the exit of Riggs to that of Steven Yeun, who played the role of Glenn:

This was the hardest... Losing Steven was... the thought of the journey without Steven in the cast was unbearable but this is... I didn't see it coming. He has his extended family. He's not Judith's father but he's her dad. And, of course, Michonne (Danai Gurira). They're in love. But this is... There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn't know what we're doing. Season 1 through 4, we're still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we're trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.

The second still from "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 9 shows Rick and Michonne putting out a blazing house, which is probably one of many after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors attacked Alexandria.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Sunday, Feb. 25, on AMC.