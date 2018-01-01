Reuters/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin revealed that he is taking his time to writing "Winds of Winter."

Rumors of completion have begun to spread as fans continue to wait, impatiently, for George R.R. Martin to release the sixth installment of his massively popular "Song of Ice and Fire" series, "The Winds of Winter." Now the author has dispelled all the rumors saying that he is currently filling in plot holes in the book.

There has been speculation the Martin would release the long overdue book by 2017 however, this obviously wasn't the case. In the first place though, such a rumour shouldn't have taken root given that back in July the veteran author teased a 2018 release.

In his LiveJournal blog, Martin revealed that he was still months away from completion calling all rumours of him being done with the book "absurd." He also dispelled speculation stating that he has stopped writing the sixth "A Song of Ice and Fire" book "for some nefarious reason."

In the same post, Martin also said that he will release "The Winds of Winter" together with the first installment of the "Fire and Blood" series. He also mentioned that the two books are slated for late 2018 to early 2019 release date.

Nevertheless, many fans are still figuring out the reasons for the many delays the book has been through. While some pointed to the myriad of other projects the author is working on, one report claimed that the Martin is having a hard time showing the details of each character.

The author is reportedly "obsessed" with making sure that all the plot holes in the book are addressed and that he is fond of dwelling on details. While it's good to know that Martin is doing his best to do the utmost quality, it doesn't change the fact that fans are getting impatient.

Whatever the case, Martin has already revealed the release window for "The Winds of Winter" and that's probably enough for most fans. Unless the book gets hit with another delay, it will likely hit the shelves in time for winter, talk about poetic.