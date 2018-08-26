This Week in Christian History: 100-Year Prayer Meeting, Charles Finney, New Bible Released

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) An illustration showing Count Nicolaus von Zinzendorf (1700-1760), Moravian Church leader, preaching to a diverse group of people. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, in Church history. They include the start of a 100-year-old prayer meeting, the birth of a renowned revival preachers, and the release of the American Standard Version of the Bible.

100-Year Long Prayer Meeting Begins – August 27, 1727 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Count Nicolaus von Zinzendorf (1700-1760), German religious reformer and leader in the Moravian Church. This week marks the anniversary of when an influential Moravian community began a prayer meeting in the German town of Herrnhut that reportedly lasted for about 100 years. Known by some as "Under the Lord's Watch" or the "Prayer Chain," the meeting was held on the property of Count Nicolaus von Zinzendorf, a leader in the Moravian community. It featured 24 men and 24 women who each committed to pray at least an hour a day, so that every minute of a day was filled with intercessions. "Days passed, then months," wrote author and missionary Joel Comiskey in his book 2000 Years of Small Groups: A History of Cell Ministry in the Church. "The intercessors met weekly for encouragement and to read letters and messages from their brothers in different places, giving them specific needs to pray about."

Charles Finney Born – August 29, 1792 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) A portrait of Charles Grandison Finney (1792-1875), the famous nineteenth century revival preacher. This week marks the anniversary of when famed nineteenth evangelist Charles Grandison Finney was born in Warren, Litchfield County, Connecticut. A former lawyer and teacher, Finney had a deep religious experience in 1821 that led him to become the most prominent preacher of the Second Great Awakening, with some estimating that as many as 500,000 people came to Christ through his ministry. "Addressing congregations in the manner he had used earlier in pleading with juries, he fomented spirited revivals in the villages of upstate New York," noted Britannica. "His revivals achieved spectacular success in large cities, and in 1832 he began an almost continuous revival in New York City as minister of the Second Free Presbyterian Church."

American Standard Version Bible Released – August 26, 1901 Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) This week marks the anniversary of when the American Standard Version of the Bible was first released by Thomas Nelson and Sons of New York. Also called the "Revised Version" and the "Standard American Edition of the Bible," the ASV was based off of the late nineteenth century English Revised Version of the Bible. "The ASV was the basis of four revisions. They were the Revised Standard Version (1946-1952/1971), the Amplified Bible (1965), the New American Standard Bible (1963-1971/1995), and the Recovery Version (1999)," explained Gotquestions.org. "The ASV was also the basis for Kenneth N. Taylor's Bible paraphrase, The Living Bible, which was published in 1971. The American Standard Version has passed into antiquity, and with the expired copyright, into the public domain."