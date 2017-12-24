This Week in Christian History: Archbishop Murdered, First Manger Scene, YMCA

Expand | Collapse

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Dec. 24-30, in church history. They include the founding of the YMCA, the first manger scene, and the murder of an archbishop.