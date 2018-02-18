This Week in Christian History: Oscar Romero, Gregorian Calendar, Gutenberg Bible

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: Flikr Creative Commons) The Gutenberg Bible, first printed book. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 18-24, in church history. They include the introduction of the Gregorian calendar, Oscar Romero becoming Archbishop of San Salvador, and the publication of the Gutenberg Bible.

The Gregorian Calendar is Introduced – February 24, 1582

This week marks the anniversary of when Pope Gregory XIII officially introduced the calendar that not only bears his name, but is widely used to this day. In a Papal Bull titled Inter Gravissimas, the Gregorian calendar was introduced as a reform of the commonly used Julian calendar. "The reason the Julian Calendar had to be replaced was the formula it used to calculate leap years. The Julian formula produced a leap year every four years, which is too many. The Gregorian Calendar uses a much more accurate rule for calculating leap years," explained timeanddate.com. While many Catholic nations immediately switched to the new calendar, non-Catholic European countries like England and Russia took far longer to make the change.

Oscar Romero Made Archbishop of San Salvador - February 23, 1977

This week marks the anniversary of when influential Latin American Catholic cleric Oscar Romero became Archbishop of San Salvador, El Salvador. Previously ordained an auxiliary bishop of San Salvador in 1970, upon becoming archbishop Romero became an outspoken voice for the poor and against the repression taking place in his country. "From his Cathedral pulpit Archbishop Romero became the voice of the voiceless poor," noted the United Kingdom-based Archbishop Romero Trust. "There, in a society of cover-up and lies, he spoke the truth of what was happening in the countryside; he denounced the killings, the torture and the disappearances of community leaders; he demanded justice and recompense for the atrocities committed by the army and police and he set up legal aid projects and pastoral programmes to support the victims of the violence." His denunciations of political violence eventually led to his assassination in 1980. In 2015, Pope Francis officially beatified Romero, putting him one step closer to sainthood.

'Gutenberg Bible' Published - February 23, 1455

This week marks the anniversary of when Johann Gutenberg used his innovative printing press to publish the Holy Bible. Considered the first notable book to be printed on moveable metal type, the Gutenberg Bible was published in two volumes written in Latin. Of the 180 original Gutenberg Bibles, it is believed that only 49 remain to the modern day. Their market value is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.