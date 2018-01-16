'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Is Emma's Loyalty to Rittenhouse Real?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Emma's (Annie Wersching) alliance with the Rittenhouse will be examined further in the upcoming installment of "Timeless."

As spoilers for the season 2 premiere indicate, Emma will be seen working closely with Carol (Susanna Thompson) in an important Rittenhouse mission. They are set to save an injured American soldier during the World War I. Nicholas Keynes (to be played by Michael Rady) will be nursed back to health by the two women to prepare him for a huge undertaking. The organization's success in taking over the world will reportedly depend on how well he will serve them.

Emma's pact with Carol's cult came as a huge surprise to viewers. When she was first introduced in the series, she was just a pilot of the Lifeboat. According to her, the Rittenhouse has been following her until she faked her death. Then, she became Garcia's partner (Goran Višnjić). Emma and her true identity were revealed when Carol and the others captured the master criminal and took the time machine from him. It turned out that she was part of the Rittenhouse all along.

Still, there are hints that Emma may just be biding her time until she shows her true colors. For now, she is determined to help the group in its WWI quest. It is possible that once she gets the chance, she will take the time machine and use it for her own selfish needs. Fans of the series cannot wait to see what is going to happen next in season 2. At the moment, NBC has yet to announce a release date. Series creator Shawn Ryan has told TV Guide, though, that viewers would not be disappointed with the new storyline.

"They want us to keep that secret, I think we sent out a tweet once where people were able to see a script cover and they were able to figure out one, and we got reprimanded for that," Ryan said. "But I will say that my daughter, who is a huge fan of the show, I've spoiled to her a couple of the time periods, and each time she goes, 'Oooh!' I think fans will dig it. We've seen two episodes now cut, it's the show our fans love."

"Timeless" season 2 is expected to air sometime this year.