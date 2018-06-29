TobyMac Draws 'Fox&Friends' Biggest Crowd of Season to Times Square NYC, Declares 'I Need God'

(Photo: Courtesy of Jimmy Davis / JimmyDphotos.com - TobyMac) TobyMac

Multiplatinum recording artist TobyMac took center stage at Friday's "Fox & Friends" "All-American Summer Concert Series" and declared his full dependence on God to the show's largest crowd of the summer in the heart of New York City.

"Fox & Friends" hosts said Friday's show brought out the "biggest crowd of the year so far." They believe it's because of the inspiring message behind the Christian pioneer's music.

"I try to write about the things I'm going through. I'm a needy man and I need a big God and I rely on that big God every day," Mac declared live on the morning television show.

Along with his Diverse City band, TobyMac performed his new single "I Just Need U," his biggest single in six years, which has topped the radio charts as well as the Billboard's Hot Christian Song chart.

"It's really a deeply personal song," the artist shared before hitting the stage. "It's about my own situations, but I find when I write about what I'm going through, as I try to walk through this crazy world and stay faithful, it relates to people."

Numerous children were in the audience in Times Square to watch the performance. When asked if he feels a responsibility to the next generation, TobyMac maintained that he does.

"I think people relate to my music because I'm going through the same things they are," he shared. "I'm raising kids, so I'm just looking at them."

TobyMac formed DC Talk with member Michael Tait in 1987 while at Liberty University. After much success with the hip-hop/pop trio also featuring Kevin Max, he ventured into a solo career in 2001. Now with many hit albums and records under his belt, the father of five told the Fox hosts what he most enjoys is, being able to tour and come back home to his family.

