'Tomb Raider' Remaster Coming To PC

YouTube/Realtech VR/Square Enix Featured is a game screenshot of an upcoming re-mastered version of "Tomb Raider 2" for the PC, which originally came out in 1998.

Great news for retro gaming fans because all three "Tomb Raider" remasters are coming to the PC. The game will be available on Steam and will feature improved graphics, performance, and all new features.

Ports of the games' original versions are already available on the platform. However, these are ports running through an emulator resulting in a bunch of performance, resolution and control problems.

This won't be the case with the new remastered versions, the development of which is being handled by Realtech VR. Also, those who have already bought the game on Steam don't need to worry because these remasters will be available to those who already own the originals for free.

TR1-3 remaster for PC are planned for Steam for free and will requires the purchase of the DOS version being sold on Steam (like ZDoom playing Doom games). Also the PC version will supports OpenVR and features a new 3D engine for both 3 games. — realtech VR (@realtech_VR) March 1, 2018

Along with a new 3D engine, the "Tomb Raider" remasters will be able to run at 60 fps at 1080p. It will also offer support for OpenVR, feature a range of graphics options, and can be played via a controller.

There is one hiccup though as it was revealed that these games will be based on the mobile versions of the original games. While this drastically shaves off a ton of development time, the fact that the games were not built from scratch will likely not sit well with fans.

Publisher Square Enix recently came under fire after it released a PC version of "Chrono Trigger." While fans were initially elated, that quickly changed to dismay after it turned out that the game was based on the mobile version meaning it lost many of its visual charms.

That shouldn't be much of a problem this time though as the first three "Tomb Raider" weren't necessarily known for their stunning visuals. Still, it would do well for the developers to keep as much of the original gameplay. This would keep them as close to the originals and not make them feel like a gutted out mobile versions.

Realtech VR has yet to announce a release date for the remasters.