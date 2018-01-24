Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester City to Sign Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Lluis Fernandez Salas) Aymeric Laporte and Leo Messi during La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao in Sept. 2014.

Manchester City may have missed out on Alexis Sánchez, but they are reportedly closing in on a move for Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

According to Goal.com, Laporte has already informed Athletic Bilbao that he intends to make the switch to Manchester before the end of the January transfer window. City are expected to pay the €65 million (around £57 million) release clause in his contract.

"Further developments are expected on Wednesday and it is believed that the transfer will develop quickly now that the France international has informed his boyhood club that it is his desire to join City," Gorka Posada wrote in his report for Goal.com.

"He had reached the same conclusion in the summer of 2016 but eventually pulled out of the deal at the last moment, a move which angered the Blues. That anger has subsided over the past 18 months and the club are now satisfied that he is committed enough to a move to the Etihad Stadium to pursue him once again," he added.

City could really use someone like Laporte because club captain Vincent Kompany hasn't been able to stay healthy for years now. He is also allowed to play in the Champions League since Athletic Bilbao failed to qualify for the tournament.

According to Marca, Laporte is expected to sign a five-year contract with City once the transfer is finalized.

Laporte will add more depth to City's defense as they compete on four fronts in their quest to win an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Aside from Laporte, City have also been targeting West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans, Real Sociedad's Iñigo Martínez and Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has also been linked to a move to the blue side of Manchester recently, and journalist Duncan Castles has reported that he has already agreed to join the club.