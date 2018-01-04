Trump's Top 8 Pro-Life Victories Listed as Operation Rescue Names Him 'Pro-Life Person of the Year'

(Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses a baby at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado in July 2016.

Pro-life activist group Operation Rescue announced last week that U.S. President Donald Trump has won its 2017 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award for his work in "protecting the pre-born."

"Operation Rescue is grateful Pres. Trump for having the courage to keep promises made during the campaign that provide greater protections for the pre-born and deny Federal funds from those who commit abortions," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman in the press release.

"He has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him."

The group listed eight of his main accomplishments since taking office, starting with his appointment of conservative, pro-life Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"He has effectively denied public money to those who commit and promote abortions around the world," Operation Rescue said of Trump's second accomplishment.

"The Trump Administration Department of Justice has launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood's illegal baby parts trafficking scheme," it continued.

Another victory for pro-lifers was identified in Trump's support for pro-life legislation, such as the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which is aiming to ban late-term abortions nationwide.

For the 5th accomplishment, the group listed Trump's removal of a former President Barack Obama-era mandate that forced states to continue funding Planned Parenthood despite their wishes.

Next, the activists said that Trump has "worked to fill his administration with pro-life people and put them in places where they can do the most good."

"Trump's administration has taken active steps within the Health and Human Services and other agencies to establish pro-life policies that protect the pre-born," noted the 7th item on the list.

Finally, Operation Rescue positioned that Trump has fought to provide protections for people with religious and moral objections to paying for abortifacient drugs through Obamacare.

"We are proud of President Trump and his bold willingness to advance the cause of life. There are more battles ahead, but under the Trump administration, we can now finally see progress within our government toward restoring the sanctity of life and the protections of personhood to the pre-born," Newman stated.

Other pro-life groups, such as the Washington-based Susan B. Anthony List, have also said that Trump has been fulfilling promises in this area.

In April the group listed out a number of major accomplishments for Trump on the pro-life agenda in his first 100 days as president, which included picking Mike Pence to be his vice presidential running mate in 2016.

Operation Rescue meanwhile said in December that 2017 saw a number of other significant gains for pro-lifers, with 49 abortion clinics closed throughout the year, which was more than twice the number of clinics opened.

"Surgical abortion clinics decreased in number by 26% since 2009, the first year Operation Rescue began keeping records. Overall, there has been a 17% decrease in the total number of abortion facilities in America since 2009," the group reported at the time.

"Since 1991, when there were 2,176 active surgical abortion facilities, only 23% of that number of surgical clinics are operating today," it added.