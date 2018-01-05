Uber Driver Turns Down Margot Robbie's Party Invitation to Watch 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

There is no doubt that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the most successful film of 2017. In fact, an Uber driver has refused a party invitation from Margot Robbie so that he could watch the latest film in the current "Star Wars" trilogy.

The Uber driver, Robert Bregnsdal, reportedly got caught up in a conversation with Robbie — most popular for her character "Harley Quinn" in the DCEU film "Suicide Squad" — and her husband Tom Ackerley Carrara while he was driving the couple to Miami Beach. According to the driver, the actress seemed to have so much fun conversing with him so she invited him to the house party they were headed to.

In an interview with The Sun, the Uber driver said that after hitting it off with Robbie and Carrara, Margot asked him, "What are you doing now? Come with us to this house party! They are really nice people I think you'll fit right in." However, Bregnsdal, who is also a DJ more popularly known as Taglo, was scheduled to watch "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" that night with some of his friends.

Bregnsdal said that when he told his girlfriend about his encounter with Robbie, his girlfriend told him, "Are you serious? Go back with an empty wallet or something and pretend they left it in the car so you have a reason to go back!"

According to Bregnsdal, he immediately recognized the "Suicide Squad" star when he picked them up but eventually doubted because he thought she was too nice and chatty to be a big-time celebrity. "She was wearing a hat so she wasn't as noticeable so I wasn't 100 percent sure at the time it was her. She was so casual and normal, didn't act stuck up or anything and was really chatty. I thought maybe it's not her because she's way too nice to be a big star," he said.

At the end of the day, Bregnsdal said he had no regrets choosing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" over Robbie's party invite.