'Undertale' Announced For Nintendo Switch

Steam/Undertale/Toby Fox A screen capture of "Undertale," as featured in the game's page on Steam.

"Undertale," the quirky role-playing game from American indie developer Toby Fox, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made during this month's Nintendo Direct presentation and included Sans and Papyrus cracking a terrible pun, plus some of the game's music.

Nintendo has not revealed a release date for the game. However, they did tease its upcoming release with a very cheeky screen that said it's "coming...eventually."

"Undertale" was released back in 2015 and was received with critical acclaim from gamers and critics alike. The game is well-known for deconstructing RPG tropes, a fantastic soundtrack, its humor, and its deeply moving story.

It was quickly considered a cult video game by many publications and was the third-highest rated Windows game released in the year. Since then, it has made its way to other platforms including the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VITA.

The game is played from a top-down perspective where they take control a child and explore an underground world filled with towns and caves. Players must complete objectives as well as numerous puzzles in order to progress through the story.

Along the way, they will encounter enemies in either scripted events or random encounters. The game will then enter a battle mode where they must dodge incoming attacks similar to a bullet hell mode.

"Undertale" wasn't the only title announced at the Nintendo Direct with the company also revealing other much-requested titles. These include the action puzzle game "Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker" and the remaster of the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

The presentation also provided new details to the likes of "Splatoon 2" v. 3.0 and "Mario Tennis Aces." Nintendo also provided new information regarding the upcoming "Dark Souls" Amiibo figures. A whole bunch of Nintendo 3DS games were also unveiled at the event.

If this is what Nintendo has in store for the Nintendo Direct, God knows what the Japanese game company will bring at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo.