Universal Announces New 'Jurassic World Alive' AR Game

Youtube/ Jurassic World Screenshot from the 'Jurassic World Alive' official trailer

Dinosaurs will soon come to life in the new "Jurassic World Alive" augmented reality game from NBC Universal. The game will feature a gameplay similar to Niantic's "Pokemon GO" and will be released soon to Android and iOS devices.

The game will allow players to capture and collect dinosaurs. They can these use them to breed their own creatures using hybrid DNA and pit their collections against other players dinosaurs in battle.

The game will utilize the latest AR technology allowing players, among other things, to pose and take pictures and videos with dinosaurs they've collected during gameplay.

While the game is pretty much the same map-based game as "Pokemon GO," there's one key difference. Players don't necessarily have to leave the house to hunt dinos. Instead, an in-game drone can be dispatched to collect DNA for those who aren't too keen about leaving the house for fear of going face to face with a Velociraptor.

"There's definitely that element of discovery," says Chris Heatherly, Universal's executive VP of games. "But we wanted to make it a little more flexible and also give you something to do at home."

"Jurassic World Alive" will be developed by Montreal-based developer Ludia whose previous work included two "Jurassic Park" games namely "Jurassic Park Builder" in 2012 and "Jurassic World: The Game" in 2015.

"With Jurassic World Alive, our goal is for audiences to be fully immersed into a world with living dinosaurs in a way that's never been possible until today," said Alex Thabet, President and CEO of Ludia, in a statement. "We're giving them the opportunity to explore and connect with like-minded players while building and interacting with these powerful prehistoric species."

Hopefully, they took Dr. Ian Malcolms word to heart when it came to creating dinosaurs.

"Jurassic World Alive" is part of Universal's foray into gaming having expanded its game development team in recent months. Fans can expect more titles to be released based on some of the studio's most popular franchises and films.