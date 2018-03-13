Valve's 'Artifact' Coming To iOS And Android In 2019

Valve A screenshot of "Artifact" in action.

"Artifact" just goes to show that Valve is at again with creating new games based on its existing games. Instead of pumping out the much-requested "Half-Life 3" or "Portal 3," gamers will soon be able to enjoy a new game based on Valve's hit MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), "Dota 2."

The game is probably not what fans were expecting but it's definitely a great way for the company to venture into the digital card game genre. Also, it gives "Dota 2" fans a new way to enjoy the game.

The game borrows "mechanics" from "Dota 2" namely its three-lane map system and hero units. Players face each other in 1v1 matches where the main objective is to destroy two of their opponent's towers.

The game's hero units are similar to "Hearthstone" minions except that they also have a special ability that can be buffed long term. When these heroes are "killed" they are disabled for one turn and then respawn in a random lane. Killing heroes also give players gold that can then be used to buy items.

In addition to heroes, players are also able to utilize spells and other smaller creatures in the form of cards. They also only attack the cards directly on their path, which depends on a randomly drawn path card.

In a nutshell, "Artifact" is pretty much "Dota 2" except without the pesky stuff like farming and teammates. Players can create weird and creative structures to take towers down, get gold, and buy items.

It boils down the game to a battle of wits and strategy and does not require the same split-second decision-making typically found in the original game. It's unique and challenging at the same time.

Valve co-owner Gabe Newell stressed that "Artifact" is not just a "Dota 2" card game but rather a game that uses it as a base, mainly due to convenience. Much like "Dota 2" however, the game will not have a single-player campaign and will focus on how to play against human opponents right from the get-go.

"Artifact" will be released first on PC via Steam before being released on iOS and Android devices by mid-2019.