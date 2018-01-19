'Venom' Movie News: Spider-Man Rumored to Appear; Tom Hardy Debuts as Eddie Brock in First Photo

REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE Actor Tom Hardy poses as he arrives for the British premiere of "The Revenant", in London, Britain January 14, 2016.

Sony's upcoming "Venom" movie is said to be totally separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but a new report states that Spider-Man will be making an appearance.

The rights to the character of Spider-Man is owned by Sony. However, Disney struck a deal with Sony in order to incorporate the character into the MCU. Thus, Tom Holland's Peter Parker was born. And, because the "Venom" movie is not set in the same universe, it was understood that Holland would not be appearing. But now, Collider reports that Spider-Man is in the movie.

"Spider-Man is going to be in Venom. For the last couple of months, we've been hearing how Sony is keeping it all separated, and Spider-Man is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but every other character that's in the Spider-Man universe is separate," filmmaker Jon Schnepp told the media outlet. "All I'm saying is that Spider-Man — and I'm talking about Tom Holland's Spider-Man — is going to be in Venom."

Of course, Schnepp is not involved in the "Venom" movie, so readers should take this news with a grain of salt. After all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously said that Holland's Spider-Man would not be joining the "Venom" movie in any way, shape or form. Holland himself also confirmed this.

Production on Sony's "Venom" movie began late last year. Earlier this month, IGN published an exclusive first look at Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who is also known as the titular character. Apart from Hardy, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and Reid Scott. The publication also revealed that the movie will be sticking quite close to its source material.

"We want to be as true as possible to the comic with our film. But our story is primarily based on the 'Lethal Protector' and the 'Planet of the Symbiotes' book," director Ruben Fleischer told fans at the Brazil Comic-Con Experience last month.

"Venom" is set to premiere in U.S. cinemas on Oct. 5.