'Venom' Release Date, Cast News: Tom Holland Seen on Set as Peter Parker, Not Spider-Man

There has been some buzz about Tom Holland's appearance on "Venom" since production began. Speculations suggested that the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" spinoff movie will also feature the actor.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Tom Holland joins Tom Hardy in the "Spider-Man" spinoff "Venom" from Sony Pictures.

Recent reports confirm that Holland was indeed spotted on the set of "Venom," which films its final scenes this month. But it's still unclear what the actor's participation will entail in the upcoming movie.

"Tom Holland was on set filming scenes on Venom for at least two days as Peter Parker," according to Jon Schnepp of Collider. "I'm not saying Spider-Man is in the film," Schnepp clarified, adding, "When I say Tom Holland's Spider-Man is in the film, I'm saying Peter Parker is in the film."

This new revelation seemed to counter earlier reports regarding Marvel honcho Kevin Feige's statement about Holland and Spider-Man. Feige denied that the webbed-one would appear in the villain-centric move.

"I think they're focusing on making a great Venom movie," Feige said, however, adding, "I don't know much about it, but I know they're off to a good start with Tom Hardy."

Hardy leads "Venom" as the titular character and his alter ego Eddie Brock. The movie is in a completely different world as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the "Spider-Man" franchise.

Sony keeps the movie's plot a big secret but fans assume it will follow the story based on "Venom: Lethal Protection." It's part of a limited comic book release about Venom that David Michelinie wrote. It will bring the character to San Francisco from New York because of his agreement with his ex-enemy Spider-Man.

Brock, a former newspaper writer, ruined his career after debunking the myth of "Spider-Man." He turns into Venom after an alien symbiote used his body to survive.

Joining Hardy in "Venom" are Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate. Sony tapped Ruben Fleischer ("Zombieland") to direct the film, which has an October 2018 theater date.