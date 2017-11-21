Veteran Journalist Charlie Rose Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Eight women have come forward and accused veteran journalist Charlie Rose of unwanted sexual advances, including nudity.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo TV host Charlie Rose arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, on April 25, 2017.

The 75-year old journalist was accused by former employees and then-aspiring staff members of the "Charlie Rose" talk show, which airs on PBS and Bloomberg TV. Through multiple interviews with The Washington Post, all eight women narrated similar stories of violation.

Five of the women recalled Rose placing his hand on their thighs to see how they would react, while one said he grabbed her buttocks while they were at a staff party. Two of the eight claimed that he stepped out of the shower naked and strutted before them, which happened while they were working at his residence or traveling with him for business.

Three of the women spoke to the Post on record, while the rest came forward under the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation from the journalist. While the alleged incidents dated as far back as 1990, some were as recent as 2011.

Rose's former assistant from the mid-2000s Kyle Godfrey-Ryan remembers at least a dozen instances wherein the journalist stepped in front of her naked. She was 21 when he made a habit of calling her up late at night or early in the morning to describe his sexual fantasies of her swimming naked at the Bellport pool while he watched.

A Reah Bravo came forward a decade after she was sexually harassed by Rose. Early in 2007, she served as an intern for Rose's talk show on PBS.

Additionally, Megan Creydt who was a coordinator for the talk show from 2005 to 2006 claims that Rose placed his hand up her thigh while she was in the passenger seat of his Mini Cooper and he was driving.

Hours after the sexual harassment allegations were made public, Rose, who co-hosts "CBS This Morning," was suspended by the said network and by PBS. As of this writing, both networks have fired the journalist. PBS has also canceled his program.