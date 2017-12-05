VidAngel to Release First-Ever, Multi-Season TV Show About Life of Jesus Called 'The Chosen' (Video)

(Photo: VidAngel.com) VidAngel Releases Christmas Pilot "The Shepherd" from Faith Director Dallas Jenkins, 2017.

The director of the faith-based films "What If..." and "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone," Dallas Jenkins, teamed up with VidAngel to release a pilot episode of his new series "The Chosen" in hopes of receiving investment interest for the first multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

The first episode, "The Shepherd: A Story of the First Christmas," is now available to view on the video streaming service. As mentioned at the end of the episode, Jenkins is asking for support to continue sharing the Gospel message in a real way through his new series.

"'The Shepherd' is the most important film I've ever made, even though it's 20 minutes long, and the whole reason I made it was to provide a fresh perspective on a story we've heard countless times," Jenkins told The Christian Post.

"The Shepherd" has made a strong impression on Christian leaders who are now rallying behind the series to see the story of "The Chosen" in the Bible come to life.

Ravi Zacharias, Anne Graham Lotz, Phil and Kay Robertson, Dr. Alveda King, NRB President Jerry B. Johnson, PTC President Tim Winter, and others all shared their feedback on the "groundbreaking" series.

"My original idea in making 'The Shepherd' was simply to create a short film about the birth of Christ in a fresh way. As I shared it with friends, ministry leaders, and entertainment professionals, I kept getting the same response: 'I want more,'" Jenkins said in a statement shared with CP. "As a result, we've decided to make an entire TV show about the life of Christ through the eyes of those who encountered him called 'The Chosen.' And when I say 'we,' I mean we literally, because you can be a part of this unprecedented project."

VidAngel is an entertainment platform that wishes to empower their users to filter out language, nudity, violence, and other mature content from movies and TV series that are popular today. It now provides original content such as "The Chosen."

In the statement, Neal Harmon, CEO of VidAngel, said, "86% of VidAngel's users say their faith is extremely important to them. This vastly underserved audience deserves more content they want to see, and that's why we selected 'The Chosen' as our first major scripted series. We believe passionately that the story of Jesus is must-watch, binge worthy TV for untold millions, and we also believe that thousands will catch this vision and enthusiastically support this project."

"We have already changed the way families view their content at home, now VidAngel Studios is going to change the way that content is created, and distributed. We are thrilled to be working with Dallas Jenkins and his team, and have already been stunned by the overwhelming reaction to his concept pilot, 'The Shepherd.'"

Jenkins revealed that he wished to partner with VidAngel because the company "has proven they're ahead of the game" when it comes to the rapidly changing streaming service industry.

According to Executive Producer Matthew Faraci, known for Dove Channel's "Frankly Faraci" and "Heavenquest: A Pilgrim's Progress," "The Chosen" has now received over $1 million in pledges in just a few days.

"The Chosen" is currently looking for more pledges and has launched a campaign to gauge the interest of the potential public in investing. To view the pilot episode or to support, click HERE.