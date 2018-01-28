Vivo X30 Specs, Release Date Rumor: Device to Take Inspiration From the iPhone X?

(Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam) Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.A., September 12, 2017.

Users will be seeing more of the iPhone X notch in Android flagships including the yet-to-be-confirmed Vivo X30.

A known tech insider from China has shared a couple of images on Twitter showing the purported display panel of the next-generation Vivo handset.

The bezels on all sides of the Vivo X30 are very minimal to nonexistent although the chin is a bit thicker than the rest. The top portion includes a notch, but it is much smaller compared with that of the iPhone X.

While Apple made a drastic change in the design of their new iPhones, which the iCommunity has been hoping to see for a while, the users ended up being divided by the notch on the iPhone X.

It bothered a lot of them so much especially when they use the handset in landscape mode. The experience watching videos in full screen is soured by the notch that appears like a massive distracting block on the side.

Despite this, however, many manufacturers are following suit although they are putting their own twist to the design. This is the case with the Vivo X30.

There is no way of knowing whether or not the front panel in the leak is indeed that of the Vivo X30. Details about its specifications and features are not available yet as well.

This is understandable knowing that the Vivo X20 Plus UD, the first handset to feature the under-display fingerprint scanner has just been launched.

Although the name of the Vivo X30 suggests that it will be a successor to the said handset, GSM Arena reports that the under-display fingerprint scanner will not be featured on the upcoming smartphone.

There is no word yet on when the Vivo X30 will see the light of day. Following the release pattern for the X-series, it might not be out until September.