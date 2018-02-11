Reuters/Mandel Ngan/Pool U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives on stage to address troops in a hangar at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan on December 21, 2017.

After it was reported that Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon had rejected a meeting proposal with Mike Pence, the U.S. vice president finally addressed the situation via Twitter.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had posted a tweet directly to Adam Rippon after the latter expressed quite a criticism for the former during an interview with USA Today. When asked on what he feels about Pence being chosen to lead the U.S. delegation 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the 28-year-old replied saying, "You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I'm not buying it."

Responding to Rippon's statement, Pence's press secretary told the same publication that the vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation as well as supporting the country's athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The press secretary also called the accusations that Mike Pence had funded gay conversion therapy false.

The vice president also addressed the accusations on Twitter and called it "fake news." In a separate tweet for Adam Rippon, Pence tweeted "@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don't let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get 'em!"

After reports circulated that Rippon, one of only two openly gay athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, had turned down a meeting proposal with Pence, the vice president's chief of staff quickly denied such claims. However, it was eventually confirmed by the White House that vice president's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, had in fact contacted U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun after Rippon's comments and even offered to have someone from their office speak to him in person. Not only that, Ayers had been revealed to have offered Rippon the chance to speak with Mike Pence himself if he had wished it.